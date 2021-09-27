Texas sees highest number of salmonella cases in recent outbreak

As of Sept. 23, 279 people had fallen ill and 26 people were hospitalized due to the outbreak across the U.S. The source is unknown.

TEXAS, USA — Texas is seeing a high number of salmonella cases related to a recent outbreak across the U.S.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control, 81 people have gotten sick due to salmonella bacteria in Texas. The state with the next highest number of cases was Oklahoma with 40.

The outbreak is taking place across the U.S. Cases have been reported in 29 states.

The CDC's website says 279 people have fallen ill and 26 people have been hospitalized due to the outbreak as of Thursday, Sept. 23. It was originally reported on Sept. 2, and the outbreak is “fast-growing.”

The source of the outbreak is still unknown, but the CDC is collecting data to investigate the infections. In a Sept. 24 update, the CDC said the outbreak’s strain was found in a sample from “a takeout condiment cup containing cilantro and lime.”

“The sick person reported that the condiment container also contained onions, but none were left in the cup when it was tested,” the update said. “Because multiple food items were present in the container and in the sample that was tested, it is not possible to know which food item was contaminated.”

The number of cases related to the outbreak doubled from Sept. 15 to Sept. 23. On Sept. 20, 45 people had been infected in Texas.

The CDC is asking individuals who get sick report their illness to the health department, write down what they ate before they got sick and assist investigators by answering questions about their illness.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. However, symptoms could show up anywhere from six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.