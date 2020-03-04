BEAUMONT, Texas — The number of Texans filing for unemployment rose by 120,000 in a week.

Texas also saw a surge the previous week, one of the biggest increases in the number people filing for unemployment for the first time.

Hotel and restaurant workers faced a large portion of the lay-offs. Retail, manufacturing and other industries were also hit hard in our state. Some say we might just be feeling part of the pain right now.

Raymond Robertson, a professor of economics and government at Texas A&M, says this is a big decline.

"We haven't experienced this much of a decline in employment in such a short period of time almost in the last century," Robertson said.

But, he says it's not as big as we think in the state of Texas.

"If you look at Texas unemployment, for example, the increase in jobless claims in Texas went up from about 16,000 to about 155,000. That's actually proportionately a much smaller drop than we saw in the rest of the country," Robertson said.

Recently, Gov. Abbott strengthened and lengthened his directive to stay home and some businesses that thought they might weather the storm are starting to feel worse effects than expected.

We still don't know how long we'll need to stay home and even when orders are lifted- we're entering a different world.

We've heard from a lot of Texans facing wait times when calling to file for unemployment, or issues with the website.

The Texas Workforce Commission says web is usually best if you have access- and says the lowest volume of traffic is happening between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., as you might expect.

So if you're having trouble, check back during that window.

"Things will get better," Robertson said. If you're looking for work, there's actually a long list of Southeast Texas companies that are hiring right now.

