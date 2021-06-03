Texas doctors begin screening newborns for rare disease

Spinal Muscular Atrophy kills more infants than any other genetic condition, but San Antonio hospitals offer a "miracle" treatment.

SAN ANTONIO — Beginning this week, doctors will screen every newborn in Texas for a rare disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy, or SMA.

Most children born with the disease lack the gene responsible for creating proteins the body requires to perform basic motor skills. Some infants with SMA cannot hold up their heads, and most are unable to walk.

About one in 10,000 kids are born with the disease. No genetic condition kills more infants than SMA.

Life expectancy is short.

"When I first started my training and I diagnosed a child with SMA, I had to sit down with the family and it was a very different conversation than I'm having now," said Dr. Melissa Svoboda, a neurologist at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio.

She is one of many doctors treating the disease with the world's most expensive drug, Zolgensma. The treatment, administered as a single injection, costs $2.125 million per dose.

The recently approved treatment is not a cure, but doctors say it's as close as it gets.

"These babies meet motor milestones almost identical to neuro-typical children," Svoboda said. "Now, when I'm sending the test for SMA, I'm praying, 'Please let it be SMA... I have something I can do for this.'"

The medicine effectively replaces the genetic code that SMA patients lack. The injection is only approved for use in children under 2 years old, and doctors don't yet know how long the results last.

The Children's Hospital of San Antonio was among the nation's first to receive insurance companies' approval to offer the drug. Svoboda has treated patients from at least three countries, including Ukraine and Turkey, where the drug is not yet approved for use.

"Our thoughts ranged from, 'How long are we going to have our son,' to 'What is our son going to be able to do in the time that we have him?'" James and Mary Lou Chandler said.

A doctor diagnosed their son, Zachary, with the disease. At the time, they'd never heard of MSA.

"We were confused. Scared. We didn't know what to do," Mary Lou said.

Zachary took the Zolgensma shot months before his second birthday. The difference it made was immediately apparent.

"It was like an overnight change," James Chandler said. "Now, our son walks. He beats me up on a regular basis."

The couple did not intend to have more children, fearing they'd pass the disease on to Zachary's would-be siblings. The treatment's success, however, gave them the confidence to try for one more.

Mary Lou had twin girls, nicknamed Emi and Mina, last month. They have the disease, too, but doctors spotted the issues early.

They're now among the youngest children to receive the shot, worldwide.