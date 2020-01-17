TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services is investigating severe lung disease among e-cigarette users.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,561 national cases of lung injury associated with vaping. There are 237 cases in Texas with three deaths associated with vaping.

In East Texas six cases of lung injuries associated with vaping have been reported.

Locally, Longview area schools have stepped up their battle against on-campus vamping.

According to our partners at the Longview News Journal, in one semester, 37 Pine Tree ISD students were caught vaping on campus.

For some schools, such as Spring Hill High School, preventative measures are being utilized.

"It's about education and making sure that they're listening and by that you have to establish smaller groups and little camaraderie that they'll listen and that they'll share," said Mindy Robertson CPS, data coordinator at the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

The ETCADA says they have been providing education programs for schools within the Longview area.

"I've had students ask for help," Robertson said. "Over half of them who say, 'I really do want to quit.' [However] the very next comment is 'What do I do when everyone else is doing it and I'm not?'"

Robertson says their agency provides counseling to those individuals including learning how to cope in those environments.

Robertson says as a parent of a teen who may be vaping to have a conversation with your child on the dangers.

"Talk to them and know what's going on," Robertson explained. "But also have the facts. You can't sit there and tell anyone an adult or a kid 'it's bad, don't do it.' You have to say it's not good for you because it has nicotine that is addictive."

According to the DSHS, within the identified cases in Texas, about three-quarters of the people affected are male, and nine in 10 report vaping THC or marijuana, possibly in conjunction with other substances.

Robertson says there are signs you may spot if your child is vaping from not being able to focus to impulse control.

"Kids get angrier with the larger amounts of nicotine and the medals that are in these vapes and so that's an impulse problem," Robertson said.

If you are concerned about your or your child's health after using an e-cigarette, or vaping, product, contact your healthcare provider or local poison control center at 1-800-222-1222.

For more information on the vaping dangers and recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tap here.