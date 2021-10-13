The battle over vaccine mandates continues to create challenges in East Texas

Businesses are in limbo with competing vaccine mandates from the president and the governor of Texas.

On one side, the Biden Administration is requiring large companies to mandate vaccines for workers.

On the other, Governor Abbott issued an order that blocks companies from requiring vaccines from their employees.

Hospitals in East Texas are feeling the strongest impact as most of the COVID-19 patients they're seeing are among the unvaccinated.

“The hospitals have told us that 90% of the people inside their hospitals right now are unvaccinated,” said George Roberts, CEO for Northeast Texas Public Health District.

St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin remains the only hospital in East Texas to have a vaccine mandate.

While UT Health of East Texas does not have a mandate, they "strongly encourage all employees and anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated."

As the battle over vaccine mandates continues, health officials say they are confident in the results so far.

“Vaccines have shown to be very effective," Roberts said. "So if you're on the fence right now about getting a first second first dose or second dose of either Pfizer, Madonna or the one dose J&J, please consider doing that today."