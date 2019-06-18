TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas Health Science Center is the works of conducting two clinical trails to treat lung diseases.

Dr. Steven Idell and a team of researchers will continue to test drugs that could possibly reverse pulmonary fibrosis. They are called LTI-01, AND LTI-03.

Lung Therapeutics Incorporated, an investment company, raised $36 million to continue clinical trails testing for the drugs.

A safety trail to remove puss from the lungs began two years ago in Australia and New Zealand. This led to positive results in patients taking the drug and now more research will continue globally.

Dr. Idell says LTI-01 could even be an alternative to surgery for people who need puss removed from their lungs.

It could take up to three years before the drugs are by approved the FAD to commercialized them.