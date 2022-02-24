UT Health Tyler's new NICU accepts donation of 50 infant CPR Anytime kits

The American Heart Association donated kits that will be used in hospital labor, delivery, and to teach the skills to people who do not need a course-completion card

TYLER, Texas — UT Health Tyler’s newly opened neonatal intensive care unit this week received 50 ways to help caretakers learn CPR and basic first aid for infants.

The American Heart Association on Tuesday donated to the unit 50 infant CPR Anytime kits, which include 20 minutes of training for parents, grandparents, babysitters and others about how to perform the technique on infants.

The kits are often used in hospital labor and delivery programs, including NICUs, to teach the skills to people who do not need a course-completion card, according to the American Heart Association. Instruction is in English and Spanish.