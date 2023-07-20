'Living on the edge of a cliff' | Two-year-old San Antonio girl desperately needs liver transplant

Little Kawailani was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia as an infant. It is a rare disease, according to her doctor, affecting one in 10,000 children.

SAN ANTONIO — At 2 years old, little Kawailani is in tune with herself. She loves playing with Legos and dolls. She is also the second-youngest of 12 children.

Her mother, Chelsey Gouveia, said Kawailani is close with her siblings. She tries to run around with them, and if she can't keep up, they pick her up and carry her around.

"She's very, very rambunctious. She's spunky. If you meet her, you'll see just by her personality," Gouveia said.

Right now, however, Gouveia said her family misses Kawailiani. For several days, she has been in the pediatric ICU at University Health.

She isn't unfamiliar with the hospital setting. As an infant, Kawailiani was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia, which means a bile duct was not developed in utero.

"I've learned with the liver she can be great one moment and then all of a sudden she's just back in the hospital, in the ICU, for no reason," Gouveia said. "There's no warning. It just happens."

Biliary Atresia is a rare condition, affecting one in 10,000 children. According to Dr. Naveen Mittal, a pediatric gastroenterologist for the University Health Transplant Institute, about 80 to 90% of patients will need a liver transplant.

"If I said (she needed a transplant) yesterday, (that) would not be making it too serious," Mittal said. "It is the situation."

That is where Kawailani now finds herself. Mittal said her liver has reached its end, and she is in desperate need of a transplant.

"Her condition is getting worse progressively, to the point she's in our pediatric ICU and really needs a liver transplant as soon as possible," Mittal said.

University Health is the only hospital in Texas to offer what's called a living liver donation for children. The University Health Transplant Institute has performed more pediatric kidney transplants from living donors than any other program in the nation, according to their website.

"The health and the safety of the donor is top of our priority list as we're looking for a way to save this child's life," said Dr. Danielle Fritze, McCombs Surgical Director of Pediatric Transplantation for the University Health Transplant Institute.

A person can donate a portion of their liver to someone like Kawailani. Fritze explained that for a child of Kawailani's size, about 25% to 30% of an adult liver would be enough to restore liver function in her body.

"The donor's liver regenerates literally over a matter of weeks. It's one of the most incredible things about the liver," Fritze said.

Fritze said a donor would have to meet certain qualifications, such as being in good health. Donors must also be between the age of 21 and 55 with no chronic health conditions. Additionally, prospective donors would have to fill out a questionnaire and undergo an evaluation and testing process.

"It doesn't hurt. The most I'll tell you is, 'You don't qualify.' But it's just a few clicks," Gouveia said.

For Kawailani, a new liver could be a new chance at life. Fritze said the results would be instant.

"It's what she needs in order to survive," Gouveia said.

Gouveia said she not only wants to share her child's story, she wants to spread awareness about the program that could impact other children's lives.

"So just to be that voice or that mouthpiece, not just for my daughter, but for every child that's on the list. Any parent that's going through this, that's kind of the goal here, just to get that awareness out," Gouveia said.