Tyler police officer overcomes horrific on-duty accident to finish top local female at FRESH 15

Abby Rodseth placed sixth overall female and first place in local female.

For Tyler police officer Abby Rodseth, her sixth overall female finish at this year’s FRESH 15 was more than just a good run — it was a milestone in her battle back from traumatic injuries received in a wreck while on patrol in 2020.

Rodseth, 28, was working on Aug. 20, 2020, when she says a drunk driver going upwards of 75 mph rear-ended her patrol vehicle causing her to have head and brain injuries and labral tears in her hips.

An avid runner since fifth grade, Rodseth competed in state during high school and walked on for University of Idaho’s track and cross-country teams. The impact of the crash knocked her unconscious and slammed her into her steering wheel and dashboard. She said the wreck caused scary and serious injuries, including temporary memory loss.