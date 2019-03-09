TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas announced Tuesday the system acquired HOPE Cancer Center of East Texas, one of the area's top cancer clinics.

According to UT Health, there will be no change in the center's locations, phone numbers and physicians. However, the center will change is name to UT Health East Texas HOPE Cancer Center.

“HOPE has been helping East Texans fight cancer with cutting-edge treatments and compassionate, quality care for 30 years. We are delighted to join forces in what promises to be a broad-based collaboration that will expand care for those facing a cancer diagnosis,” UT Health East Texas CEO Moody Chisholm said. “East Texans are sure to benefit from the extraordinary expertise and loving care offered by UT Health East Texas HOPE Cancer Center.”

HOPE has clinics in Athens, Gun Barrel City, Henderson, Jacksonville and Tyler.

For more information, visit the HOPE Cancer Center of East Texas website.