UT Health East Texas physician, Dr. Peebles, to host running series

Dr. Peebles will lead participants as they receive a six-week training plan with the goal of completing a 5K at the end of the training.

TYLER, Texas — As we transition into the new year, health has become more important than ever.

Thankfully for East Texans, primary care/sports medicine physician and running expert Rebecca Peebles will lead a six-week series to teach the basic techniques of running, which is one of the best ways to keep your body active and healthy.

Dr. Peebles will lead participants as they receive a six-week training plan with the goal of completing a 5K at the end of the training.

Participants can watch a weekly video covering six topics with the fundamentals of training and have the opportunity to ask Dr. Peebles questions about their progress:

· Week 1: How to use the training plan

· Week 2: Fundamentals of running form

· Week 3: Understanding basic nutrition

· Week 4: LIVE trail chat with Dr. Peebles

· Week 5: Stretching and foam rolling

· Week 6: Preparing for race day

Participants can also choose to receive a discounted six-week membership to the UT Health Olympic Center for $50 to give them a safe place to train.

Dr. Peebles, understanding the importance of running, and being a runner herself, wanted to host the series to give the folks in East Texas a guide to getting into the sport in a way that promotes overall health and safety.

“The first step is really the hardest,” Dr. Peebles said. “I know from my own experience that having someone to help me get started and then having a community to keep me moving was the catalyst that has kept me active since I started. I want to help empower the public by giving them tools that they can use to start moving and stay active even after the running series concludes.”

The plan starts on January 23 and ends on March 5, which is the same day as the local FRESH 15 race.

This gives participants the opportunity to sign up for a race at the end of their training. However, participants can sign-up and download the plan at any time.