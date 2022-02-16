NICU at UT Health Tyler admits first patient

NICU Resident Nurse Brandy Rule said that it has been exciting to see the growth in healthcare with UT Health's expansion with the NICU opening

TYLER, Texas — Dario Gaona became the first patient at the UT Health Tyler Neonatal Intensive Care Unit when he was born at 1:41 am on Feb. 4. He was originally due on Mar. 16, almost six weeks premature.

Fatima De La Hoya was helping her five-year-old son Sebastian with his homework when her water unexpectedly broke. Her husband, Leobardo Gaona Jr., assisted her in getting to UT Health Tyler.

Five years prior, Fatima had delivered Sebastian at UT Health Tyler and wanted to do the same for her second child. She had read about the NICU opening on the UT Health Tyler campus, but never imagined that she would need it or that Dario would be the first patient.

“I didn’t come here thinking he’d be in the NICU. I didn’t even think about that," said De La Hoya. "As much as we want him home, we’re comfortable because we know he’s in good hands."

De La Hoya and Gaona Jr. visit the NICU at least three times a day to feed and spend time with Dario.

The nurses in the NICU said it will be bittersweet when Dario graduates from the unit and returns home. NICU Resident Nurse Brandy Rule said that it has been exciting to see the growth in healthcare with UT Health Tyler's expansion with the NICU opening.