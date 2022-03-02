The University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center will host a 'Spring into Good Health' event

Through fun activities, this health fair will educate the community about colon cancer prevention, screening, and good health.

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center (HSC) will host a Spring into Good Health community health fair on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

This health fair event is free and will focus on educating the community about colon cancer prevention, screening, and good health.

Spring into Good Health will begin at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot of UT Health East Texas Physicians, located at 1000 E 5th St., Tyler, Texas.

The community will get an opportunity to get a close look at the stages of colorectal cancer by walking through a giant, inflatable colon.

Other activities at the event are Covid-19 testing and vaccines, mammograms, blood pressure, glucose screening, cholesterol screening, HIV, Hep-C and Syphilis testing, HPV, Meningitis and TDAP vaccines for all ages, and more.

UT Tyler Health Science Center also invites the community to participate in Dress in Blue Day on Friday, March 4 to bring awareness to colorectal cancer, screenings and all those impacted by the disease. Colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers when detected early.

UT Tyler Health Science Center supports our community well-being and education and strives to provide resources for our community members to live long, healthy lives.