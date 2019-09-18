TYLER, Texas — Vaping-related illness remains a hot topic of discussion across the nation. While there is still much to be learned about the effects of vaping devices on a person's health, the CDC says those who use the devices should stop if they have health concerns. recommend you stop using vaping products.

According to the CDC, there have been more than 380 reported cases of vaping-related illness in the United States. So far, seven of those patients have died.

Healthcare officials are unsure of what exactly caused the deaths, but some believe chemicals in certain marijuana products, that are not found in typical nicotine vaping products, are to blame.

Clint Benefield is the owner of Vapor Galleria in Tyler. He says his products are safe and help smokers quick cigarettes.

“You go through the whole step down process. Say 18 milligrams [of nicotine] down to zero," Benefield said. "The whole time we're working with the customer. We're trying to shoot them down to zero, and ultimately to where they quit smoking or quit vaping altogether."

The CDC says more research is required to see the long term health effects of vaping. However, those that vape say it has the potential to benefit adult smokers needing to quit.

“I actually quit smoking with the help of my vape,” Vape Galleria customer Muriel O’Connor said.

O’Connor worked her way down from what they call “e-juice” with 18 milligrams of nicotine to six milligrams in about six weeks.

Benefield says he stopped carrying certain products like Juul that are popular with underage and young users.

“I'm getting the age now where it's hard for me to tell an 18-year-old from a 14-year-old. I said, ‘Look, we got to quit carrying these products,’” Benefield said.

Benefield believes popularity of vaping device among young people is due to peer pressure, like smoking with prior generations.

“It's just gone for ages and ages, and now it's swapping over to this new technology,” Benefield said.

The e-juice sold at Benefield’s store and many others has certain ingredients he says are not harmful.

“[The e-juice contains] Propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin, nicotine and a little bit of flavoring,” Benefield said.

However, even though Benefield believes vaping is not harmful, he says do not start vaping if you are not addicted to nicotine.

“If [someone] were to come in here, just flat out sound one start vaping, I'd probably turn them down,” Benefield said.

Benefield also encourages that vape users should do their research on the products they use.