TYLER, Texas — One issue with the hot and muggy weather in East Texas is mosquitoes.

“Mosquitoes have been known to transmit diseases for very long,” Zika virus researcher at UT Health Science Center at Tyler Weshley Kujur said.

Kujur is working on advancing research in the mosquito-transmitted Zika virus towards a cure. He says there are several more mosquito-borne diseases to watch out for.

“Initially it was known they pass Malaria. We know Dengue, we know West Nile virus,” Kujur said.

While the CDC says Malaria was eliminated from the United States in 1951, the Texas Department of State Health Services says as of last week, there have been a total of 12 cases of Dengue, and three cases of West Nile virus in Texas in 2019.

While there are no reports of the Zika virus in Texas, three years ago the state reported 315 cases of the virus.

According to Terminix, the Tyler-Longview area is number 39 in their top 50 cities for mosquito services requested.

While these bugs come and go with the seasons, there are steps homeowners should take to minimize the amount of mosquitoes around the home.

“If a mosquito feeds on an animal or a person infected with this virus, it carries this virus and if it bites some other person then [it will] possibly transfer the virus,” Kujur said.

The best defense against these diseases is avoiding mosquito bites altogether. Folks should wear EPA-approved bug spray and place screens on windows and doors help prevent contact with the bugs.

Mosquitoes also breed in water with little to no movement. To prevent mosquito breeding, homeowners should regularly change or clear out any standing water in and around the home.