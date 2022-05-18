WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: How to prevent heat illnesses as temperatures rise

TYLER, Texas — As summer weather approaches, many East Texans have likely already experienced 90 degree-plus weather, especially last weekend.
And guess what? It's only going to get hotter.
Experiencing heat illness is common for many people. It's important to be aware of any symptoms and know what to do help prevent it. You have to be careful when it comes to heat exposure. Once our bodies get too hot, they start trying to cool off more effectively and this can lead to heat exhaustion or even worse - a heat stroke.
Here are some things to keep in mind:
- Limit outdoor activity, especially in the afternoons.
- Drink plenty of water through the day, not just when you're thirsty. You're suppose to be drinking at least eight ounces of water every 15 to 20 minutes.
- If you work outside, wear light weight, light colored loose fitting clothes and hats to keep you cool and make sure you're taking frequent breaks and checking your pulse to make sure it's not too elevated.
- Check on your neighbors. Not everyone has access to air conditioning or indoor shelter.
- If you're near someone who is in heat stress, get them to shade immediately.
- Apply cool, wet cloths to their head, neck, armpits and upper leg and groin area. These are the areas where we lose 70% of our body heat.
- And then of course call 911 if you feel faint, make sure you address those symptoms right away, especially if you work outside.