Wellness Wednesday: Unusual hepatitis infections found in children

Nearly all the children affected needed to be hospitalized and five children have died, according to the CDC.

TYLER, Texas — A mysterious strain of hepatitis is infecting children around the world and continues to grow. Nearly all the children affected needed to be hospitalized and five children have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What's unusual is that, according to a CNN article, hepatitis isn't common in children. Yet, the World Health Organization said more than 200 cases have been reported in 25 states.

Although there aren't any cases reported in Texas yet, it's important to know what and why this hepatitis outbreak is happening.

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver. Most commonly, this infection is caused by hepatitis A, B and C in the U.S.

But for this particular disease the cause is still unknown. However, in a lot of these cases, children have tested positive for the adenovirus, a common virus that causes cold or flu like illness or stomach or intestine problems, according to the CDC.

Some symptoms to look out for include: fever, loss of appetite, pain in the right upper area of the belly, lighter stools and darker urine.

In some cases it's been transmitted through coughing or runny nose, or even through contact with surfaces that are contaminated with the virus.

So what can you do to stay aware and protect your children?

Texas pediatric infectious specialist Dr. Summer Donovan suggests using "normal hygiene" in an effort to make "sure that you don't send your child to school sick."

She also said they think that adenovirus 41, which is more likely to cause severe stomach illness in children, is most likely the cause for hepatitis in children.