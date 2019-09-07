TYLER, Texas — Hotter days are in store for the summer. Whether you are by the lake, pool or work an outdoor job, protecting your skin should be a no-brainer.

"It's really, really, important for those of us who are going to be out in the sun," Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Bobby Mansouri said. "Especially in the summer time to be sure we're putting sunscreen or sunblock."

What's the difference between the two?

"What sunblocks have in the them [are] physical blockers that block the sun," Dr. Mansouri said. "What you want to do is when you go to the store you look at the package and it says zync oxide or titanium dioxide, those are the ingredients to look out for."

Sunscreens on the other hand absorb the UVA radiation.

Dr. Mansouri says for best protection, use sunblock.

"It leaves a little bit of white film on your skin so maybe not ideal in terms of taking pictures when you're out by the pool," Dr. Mansouri said. "Otherwise it blocks the sun much better and you don't have to worry about it getting into your bloodstream."

If you're using a sunscreen how do you know which SPF number fits you?

"Personally I recommend SPF 50 or greater," Dr. Mansouri said. "Studies have shown when you actually look at those numbers, the numbers are based on laboratory studies, but if you look at real world studies where people themselves are actually putting sunscreen on, SPF 50 is probably the best in terms of getting you the protection you want."

Dr. Mansouri says the use of sunscreens and sunblocks apply to all skin tones.

"Another important thing to remember for people of darker skin tones is that in general if you're not using sunscreen, you're more likely to get pigmentary changes and it makes your complexion look more uneven," Dr. Mansouri said.

Dr. Mansouri says sunscreens block about 97 percent of harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Tap here here for more information on how to choose the best sunscreen or sunblock for you.