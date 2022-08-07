What you need to know about monkeypox

So far, East Texas hasn't seen any monkeypox cases but the state of Texas already has 23 reported cases.

TYLER, Texas — According to the CDC, Texas has 23 monkeypox cases. So far, no cases have been reported here in East Texas.

Let’s first start with what the monkeypox disease is. It’s caused by a monkeypox virus and was originally contracted from an animal.

"There were a cluster of cases founded in the United Kingdom. This is a virus that would often see outbreaks in different areas in Africa. So this was really unusual to see it in the United Kingdom," said Dr. Michelle Crum from the UT Tyler Health Science Center.

It’s important to make a few distinctions: Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox. And even though it’s in the same family as smallpox, the symptoms can be similar but the virus itself is milder.

"Sometimes because it does have a rash that appears it can be confused With chickenpox or even shingles because they can look similar," Crum said.

People who have monkeypox usually see a rash other symptoms include: fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

"So total time from first exposure and starting the infection through resolution is somewhere between two and four weeks for most people. And people usually get the rash first before they get the other symptoms, and others only get around," Crum said.

Crum said that the general population is at low risk for getting monkeypox and it isn’t as easily transmitted from one person to another like COVID.

"So usually use the spread from skin to skin contact. It can also be through direct contact with body fluids or prolonged face to face contact," Crum said.

Now a vaccine is available for Monkeypox but the public shouldn’t go out and rush to get one.

"It can be recommended for some people if they are close personal contacts of someone that's been diagnosed with monkeypox or you know they've been exposed to the virus," Crum said.

And for safe measures Crum recommends avoiding skin-to-skin contact with the monkeypox rash, avoid handling or touching bedding, towel or clothing of a sick person, avoid sharing utensils or cups, and of course…

"Washing your hands, often with soap and water or using alcohol-based sanitizer especially after contact with sick people," Crum said.