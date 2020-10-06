TYLER, Texas —

With 2020 only half over, many will remember 2020 as one of the most difficult years in recent memory.

Between COVID-19, the economic fallout and the sensitive issue of race coming back to the forefront, the sheer amount of bad new can be overwhelming for both adults and their children.

RELATED: UT Health providing mental health resources for front line workers

"We feel our way through things rather than think our way through things," counselor Marcus Wade said. "A lot of emotions take over." Wade explained.

As heavy as the events have been this year, it calls for some equally heavy conversations.

RELATED: THE PURPOSE OF PROTESTING: ETX man recalls his encounter with one of the first race centered demonstrations in Texas

RELATED: Victor Fuentes' death remembered in Tyler as police brutality protests continue

"Teaching children, our families, how to handle emotions is a healthy way to stay in solution mode," Wade said.

Wade says discussions with children start with being realistic about how you and others in the world may be feeling.

"Kids feel. They need to understand what's going on so they can be able to express whatever they're feeling in a healthy way because if they don't know how to express or talk about how they're feeling, they're going to act it out," Wade explained.

Wade says the various environments children will grow up in can be harder for some than others.

"We look at what's impacted communities and when communities have been impacted with economic disparities, job placement disparities, community dwellings as well," Wade said. "You'd find that most Caucasian families may not have kids to help them with paying bills at an early age."

If you are not sure how to start the conversation, Wade says begin with honesty.

"Talk to them about it, Wade said. "You have to talk to them about it so they are aware so they won't be caught off guard and then angry."

Having tough conversations now, helps prepare them for the future, whatever it might hold.

See our full conversation with Marcus Wade below: