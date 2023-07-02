Protecting newborns against whooping cough

The center for disease control is saying pregnant Women should get the whooping cough vaccine or the TDAP in their 27th to 36th week of pregnancy.

TYLER, Texas — The number of pregnant women not getting the whooping cough vaccination declined last year due to Covid.

"There are periods of intense, coughing episodes, where babies can’t catch their breath, and that can sometimes lead to periods where they stop breathing," said Nichole Ford M.D., University of Texas Health Tyler. "So we want to be able to protect them as much as we can from something that is preventable."

The Center for Disease Control recommends pregnant women should get the whooping cough vaccine or the TDAP in their 27th to 36th week of pregnancy. The immunity can be passed onto their babies and it takes about two weeks before the vaccine effectiveness to peak. Once the baby is born, they cannot receive the vaccine until they are at least two months old which leaves them vulnerable to it.

The TDAP vaccine which protects against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis since 2011.