Young cancer survivor plans to run annual Gold Network's Gold Run for first time with prosthetic leg

At age 3, Liam Wilmeth was diagnosed with cancer, later this year his left foot was amputated. His first step after surgery was at a Gold Network event.

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas child's life changed when he was diagnosed with cancer but with the help from a local organization, he is proving he can do anything he sets his mind to.

At the age of 3, Liam Wilmeth was diagnosed with neuroblastoma which is a cancer that affects the nervous system. Through surgery, doctors were able to remove 95 percent of the tumor but that wasn’t the end of his cancer battle.

"He had immediate pain upon waking up, severe nerve pain. For several months, he could not walk," Liam's mom, Lisa Wilmeth said.

The last five years, Liam has worn a brace and endured grueling physical therapy. But things changed in February, when Liam decided to have his left foot amputated so he wouldn’t have to suffer through the pain anymore.

"At first, I was kind of disappointed. Then it got into my head for a couple months and I said, do it as soon as possible," Liam said.

Now at age 10, Liam feels he has more freedom with a prosthetic leg that he designed himself. Liam says he has more flexibility to enjoy his hobbies.

"I've been able to run faster and play sports that I love.," Liam said. "I'm so blessed to still be able to walk and not be in a wheelchair."

The Gold Network is an organization that supports children with cancer and their families. The network has supported Liam throughout his cancer journey.

"The heroes that we get to meet through this organization are the most incredible. The bravest kids and families you'll ever meet. Liam is just a light," said Heather Rucker, founder of the Gold Network.

It was at a Gold Network event, where Liam took his first steps after his surgery. This year, Liam will participate in his sixth Gold Run at Bergfeld park, hosted by the Gold Network.

"He has faced so many things that most people don't ever face in their life. But he did it with a smile, Lisa said. "He has done it with so much courage, and faith."

"God can really takes care of us and help us through the worst times in our life," Liam said.