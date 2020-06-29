H-E-B implements new purchase limits as COVID-19 cases continue to climb

The Texas chain says they have a strong supply and are restocking products daily.

TEXAS, USA — Something to keep in mind next time you head to the store: H-E-B is placing limits on certain items once again as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

Toilet paper, paper towels, and brisket will now have purchase limits.

The Texas grocery chain says they have not seen any "panic buying," but are just taking precautions so that all customers have access to the products they need.