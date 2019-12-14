CHURCH HILL, Texas — Update: The fire is contained and controlled. However, the scene is still active. Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department remains on scene to ease the cleanup process.

The Henderson Fire and Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a "fully involved" structure fire in the 3000 block of SH 43 East.

RUSK CO. OEM

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency, residents should avoid the area and be aware of responding fire apparatus.

Details are limited at this time. CBS 19 will update this story as more information becomes available.