HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County has confirmed a new case of COVID-19.
According to the Office of Henderson County Emergency Management, the county has confirmed its 12th positive case of COVID-19.
The person is at home and under medical care.
County officials are urging residents to continue to use precautionary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Those measures include:
- Washing your hands
- Stay home if possible
- Avoid touching face with unwashed hands
- Clean and disinfect frequently