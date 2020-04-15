HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County has confirmed a new case of COVID-19.

According to the Office of Henderson County Emergency Management, the county has confirmed its 12th positive case of COVID-19.

The person is at home and under medical care.

County officials are urging residents to continue to use precautionary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Those measures include:

Washing your hands

Stay home if possible

Avoid touching face with unwashed hands

Clean and disinfect frequently

Henderson County Texas Henderson County Texas. 3,111 likes · 1,286 talking about this. Henderson County Texas Official Page

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas