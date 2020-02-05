HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to Henderson County Emergency Management, the new case was confirmed Saturday and the individual is in the care of medical professionals.

The new case brings the total cases of COVID-19 to 29 in the county.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 32, 4 recoveries

Angelina County - 55

Bowie County - 101, 50 recoveries, 9 deaths

Camp County - 6, 5 recoveries

Cass County - 16, 8 recoveries

Cherokee County - 16, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 84, 43 recoveries

Harrison County - 122, 15 recoveries, 7 deaths

Henderson County - 29

Hopkins County - 5, 4 recoveries

Houston County - 6

Lamar County - 51

Marion County - 13, 1 recovered

Morris County - 5, 2 recovered

Nacogdoches County - 158, 34 recoveries, 8 deaths

Panola County - 188, 10 recoveries, 7 deaths

Polk County - 20

Rains County - 2

Rusk County - 37, 15 recoveries, 1 death

Sabine County - 1

San Augustine County - 16, 1 death

Shelby County - 108, 13 recoveries, 1 death

Smith County - 146, 91 recoveries, 4 deaths

Titus County - 17

Trinity County - 9

Upshur County - 14

Van Zandt County - 16, 1 death

Wood County - 10, 4 recoveries

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.