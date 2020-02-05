HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in the county.
According to Henderson County Emergency Management, the new case was confirmed Saturday and the individual is in the care of medical professionals.
The new case brings the total cases of COVID-19 to 29 in the county.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 32, 4 recoveries
- Angelina County - 55
- Bowie County - 101, 50 recoveries, 9 deaths
- Camp County - 6, 5 recoveries
- Cass County - 16, 8 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 16, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 84, 43 recoveries
- Harrison County - 122, 15 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Henderson County - 29
- Hopkins County - 5, 4 recoveries
- Houston County - 6
- Lamar County - 51
- Marion County - 13, 1 recovered
- Morris County - 5, 2 recovered
- Nacogdoches County - 158, 34 recoveries, 8 deaths
- Panola County - 188, 10 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Polk County - 20
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 37, 15 recoveries, 1 death
- Sabine County - 1
- San Augustine County - 16, 1 death
- Shelby County - 108, 13 recoveries, 1 death
- Smith County - 146, 91 recoveries, 4 deaths
- Titus County - 17
- Trinity County - 9
- Upshur County - 14
- Van Zandt County - 16, 1 death
- Wood County - 10, 4 recoveries
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.