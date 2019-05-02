HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An alleged burglar was tracked down by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, while two others landed in jail on drug possession charges on Monday.

BOBBY DANIELS, JR.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Bobby Daniels, Jr., 37, was arrested in a subdivision, south of Chandler, after he officials say he burglarized a home in the Murchison area.

After the homeowner had been hit once before, he installed three cameras in his home and caught and reportedly caught the suspect on video.

An investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued on Friday.

Sheriff Hillhouse says he received tips about the Daniels' location, and deputies were sent to the area where they located and arrested Daniels on Monday.

SHALON ROBERTSON

The same day, the HCSO says a deputy was called to a home in the 100 block of Wedgewood Loop in Mabank for a welfare check.

According to Sheriff Hillhouse, the man at home said he was fine, but deputies located Shalon Robertson, 37, hiding in a shower in a bathroom.

Sheriff Hillhouse says a cigarette pack discovered in the shower contained a clear, plastic baggie with a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Robertson was arrested for possession of methamphetamines.

JESSIE TOBAR

Sheriff Hillhouse also says an expired vehicle registration led to the arrest of a man carrying four baggies of methamphetamine and a pipe

According to the HCSO, a deputy first spotted a vehicle in the Cherokee Shores subdivision, along Cedar Creek Lake, at 7:45 p.m. when he noticed the registration was expired.

Jessie Tobar, 46, was in the vehicle with two other people, and he claimed ownership of a black backpack that was found in the automobile, says Sheriff Hillhouse.

Inside the backpack, three clear, plastic baggies and a green, transparent baggie containing a crystal-like substance – along with a glass pipe commonly used to smoke the contraband – were found, per a press release from the HCSO.

Tobar was charged with possession of methamphetamine and booked into the Henderson County Jail.

The driver and other passenger were released at the scene.