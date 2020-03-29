HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials have confirmed their first case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to Henderson County Emergency Management, the resident, who lives in Eastern Henderson County, has not traveled and is believed to have contracted the virus through community spread.

NET Health has confirmed the confirmed positive test and will be contacting individuals who have been in contact with the patient.

County officials urge calm and to continue to take all precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19 in the community.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

