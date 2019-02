HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is in jail following a raid on a motel in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Mason Eckert III, 36, was arrested after deputies raided his room and found a substantial amount of methamphetamine, a pistol and counterfeit money.

Eckert was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and forgery.