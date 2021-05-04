2 Henderson residents arrested after drugs, firearms seized during search warrant

Officials seized 14.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two firearms, a THC-infused cannabinoid substance, and suspected DMT.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — An investigation resulted in the arrest of two people Monday morning in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office (RCSO), at around 11 a.m., RCSO Narcotics Unit and RCSO Patrol Shift B conducted a controlled substance distribution and child endangerment investigation at a location on 9483 FM 1251 in Henderson.

Investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed at the suspected place. Seized during the warrant was about 14.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two firearms – one of which being a prohibited short-barreled firearm, THC infused cannabinoid substance, and suspected N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT).

Officials arrested Aaron Knight, 32, of Henderson, and Natasha Knight, 34, also of Henderson, at the scene.

Both individuals are facing felony charges of POCS PG 1 4g-200g – Felony 2 and Felony firearm charges.