HOUSTON — Frantic animal lovers rescued two frightened puppies that had been trapped in a north Houston storm drain for days.

Cameras were rolling and cheers erupted when the little dogs were lifted out of the drain, just minutes apart.

Rescuers wrapped the shivering dogs in blankets and they appeared to be OK. They were taken to a local vet to be checked out.

Members of an animal rescue group called Reggie's Friends said they've been calling for help to save the last two pups since Thursday.

HFD and HPD crews came out Monday morning and popped some manhole covers to help the rescuers. They helped search for awhile but had to leave, according to the group.

The rescuers put a ladder into the water late Monday morning, hoping to lure the pups to safety as they raced against time.

"The temps are gonna drop tonight, more rain is on the way and it's really hard to know that these puppies could die," said one rescuer before the pups were pulled to safety.

After the first responders left, the rescuers contacted KHOU 11 News and we sent a crew out to try and help.

After running out of ideas, the group decided to put a ladder into the water to try and lure the pups to safety.

After an agonizing wait, Rick D'Amico emerged from the hole with one of the pups.

Minutes later, the second pup was also lifted out of the water.

The group said they had already rescued six other dogs from the same litter that had been running around the neighborhood near Yale and Marathon. Those dogs are already in foster homes.

