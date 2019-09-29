HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal wore his faith like a badge of honor.

“It’s a huge loss to the family, but it’s also a huge loss to the Sikh community," said Dr. Hardam Singh Azad with the Sikh National Center Gurdwara said.

Deputy Dhaliwal brought not just security, but a sense of pride to his Sikh community.

“We won't have this jovial fellow in uniform to greet in our congregation," Dr. Azad said.

The community is still in shock over the cruel killing of one of their own, but while Sandeep is gone, his legacy is alive.

“You can be a proud U.S. citizen without abandoning your religious faith," Dr. Azad said.

Sandeep will forever go down in history as the first Harris County Sheriff Deputy to wear a turban and beard.

“He promised us that he would change department rules, which he did," Dr. Azad said.

Dr. Azad said Deputy Dhaliwal embodied the meaning of the Sikh religion: a beacon of faith, an advocate of diversity, but most of all, a protector of all people.

“They were humans, he was colorblind and race blind," Dr. Azad said.

The deputy, loved by all communities, will be a loss we can’t replace.

“He’s gone, but he will live in our hearts, and we will remember him," Dr. Azad said.

Dr. Azad said Sikhism is a religion that’s sometimes mistaken or misunderstood, and the best way you can honor Deputy Dhaliwal’s life is to remember it.

“When you see a Sikh, remember the image of Sandeep Dhaliwal. Most Sikhs are his image," Dr. Azad said.

The Sikh community is sponsoring several drives for donations. They want to raise enough money to make sure Dhaliwal’s children are taken care of, and their education is paid for.

These GoFundMe accounts were shared with KHOU 11 from fellow Sikh community members:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/rest-in-peace-deputy-singh

https://www.gofundme.com/f/deputy-sandeep-singh-dhaliwal-scholarship-fund

