TYLER, Texas — It's an issue in many cities, Tyler is no different. There's a long waiting list for low-income housing and a lack of money to create more.

ReNissa Wade, City of Tyler Managing Director, said the city is working on a housing development to help with the issue.

"We want to make sure that people that are low to moderate income, in a low to moderate area have an ability to be able to afford homes," Wade explained.

For the upcoming 2019-2020 fiscal year, Wade said Tyler was allocated about $1.2 million for investments in parks and infrastructure, down payment assistance for low to moderate income families, to reconstructions and new constructions.

Hidden Palace could be that new construction, for 10 houses off Queen Street and Palace Avenue.

"Hidden Palace is going to be a crown jewel over in the north end area," said Wade. "It's going to be located right behind our new Tyler Fire Department."

There's about six acres of land for Fire Station No. 1 and Hidden Palace. Wade said she is currently working on plat options with a city engineer.

The project is in the proposal stage with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"We'll have to go through our environmental test, we'll have to go through proving that it's in a low to moderate income area that is going to be servicing, and providing them (HUD) with demographics and statistics," Wade said. "But once we get the final approval from HUD, it will be fast going," she said.

Wade hopes to have a groundbreaking for Hidden Palace within the year.

"With possibly two homes being built over the next 12 months."