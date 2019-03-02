ROYSE CITY, Texas — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a double murder that killed one current and one former student at Royse City High School.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the Woodland Creek subdivision shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday found two people dead in the 3100 block of Overstreet Lane. A motive for the shootings isn’t known.

"Unfortunately, this involved a current and former student of Royse City High School, but because the investigation is ongoing, their identity is being withheld at this time," Royse City police said in a statement released Monday.

Police said they believe the double murder was an isolated incident, "and there is nothing that would indicate further threat to students/staff of Royse City ISD or the general public."

Officials with Royse City ISD said in a statement Sunday that counseling teams would be in place to assist students when they returned to class Monday.

"We ask everyone to join us in praying for those involved," the statement said. "Thank you Royse City Police Department for your constant communication and service to our community."

Officers are asking neighbors with security cameras to check their footage.

Royse City Police ask anyone with information to call Detectives Dial and Torres at 972-636-9422.