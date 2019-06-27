TYLER, Texas — In 2022, the Hispanic population in Texas is expected to be greater than the white population according to the United States Census Bureau.

"We have definitely seen growth not only in Tyler but in the whole East Texas region for some time now.," CEO of the Hispanic Business Alliance, Nancy Rangel, said. "We've seen since 1990 when we had about 9% growth, less than 10%, grow all the way up to over 22%."

Second, to California, Texas has the fastest growing Hispanic population in the country but what does that mean for Hispanic business owners in East Texas?

"I probably closed about thirty transactions my first year and a majority of those were Hispanic clients," Maya Properties owner Erika Gonzalez said.

After four years of business Gonzalez says she is close to passing that record due to the growing Hispanic population.

"We also see the trend and growth in businesses, so we have definitely seen that and we can't wait to see what the 2020 census will bring us, Rangel said. "What data that will bring us. We know there's going to be exponential growth."

From 1990 to 2017 the Hispanic population has grown five times just in Smith County but data is not 100% accurate until everyone fills out the 2020 U.S. Census.

"We want to be able to project more accurate data so we can show just how much of an economic power we have in our city of Tyler and in our East Texas region," Rangel said.

Rangel is encouraging everyone to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census.