Gilmer steps back in time to celebrate 175th birthday

History buffs stepped back in time Saturday while visiting the square in downtown Gilmer as part of the city’s 175th birthday celebration.

Officially called “The 175th Anniversary of Gilmer: The Square Roots of Gilmer,” attendees toured downtown buildings, viewed historical maps, listened to live music and observed as community members portrayed famous figures with connections to the Upshur County town.

While touring buildings Saturday, visitors were able to read biographies about early-day Gilmer residents and examine maps showing how the town looked in its infancy.