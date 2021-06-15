Texas African American Museum honors Bessie Coleman

"A woman is like a teabag; you can't tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water." - Bessie Coleman, born January 26, 1892 -Atlanta, Texas.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas African American Museum in Tyler took time out to recognize an often-forgotten aviation pioneer.

“We are here today to celebrate and memorialize Miss Elizabeth “Bessie “Coleman, who was the first African-American female to become a pilot and today marks 100 years since her endeavor in aviation,” said Executive Director of the Texas African American Museum Gloria Washington.

“Miss Coleman was born in Atlanta Texas. Flying was her passion, but because of her being a female and because of her race that was not allowed here in the United States of America. She left the United States and in Paris, France she was able to get her aviation license and become a pilot,” said Washington. “Later she came back to United States, and she still realized that females were not accepted in the aviation industry so Miss Bessie Coleman they came, I would call her a daredevil, she jumped out of planes, and she did all sorts of stunts and things like that. One day there was a tragic accident, and she was killed from a jump that she did from a plane. She was just 26 years old.”

An anonymous donor also donated a painting of Bessie Coleman to the museum.

“We’re so proud of Miss Bessie Coleman and all that she has done for the females whether they were black or white we are honored that she paved the way, she was the pioneer in aviation,” Washington said.

Jo Ann Allen also received the Bessie Coleman Award, and the award will be given each year to someone in the aviation field that has contributed to their community.