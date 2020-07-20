'Good Trouble' | John Lewis, Bloody Sunday and the fight for voting rights

While Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. became the voice of Civil Rights, it was John Lewis and countless others who led the Selma Campaign to defend the right to vote.

SELMA, Ala. — Peering over a sharp curve in the Alabama River stands a 1,200-foot bridge. In any other place, the bridge would simply provide drivers on U.S. 80 a brief scenic view 100 feet above the river. Named for Klansman Edmund Pettus, the bridge ironically has become known worldwide for its role as a civil rights landmark.

In early April of 1865, Union troops led by Maj. Gen. James Wilson defeated a Confederate force in downtown Selma, Alabama in a small, but significant battle in the last days of the Civil War. A century later, Selma would once again be a battle ground in an effort to guarantee Blacks ability to vote.

Selma had since become the scene of numerous lynchings and where Jim Crow brutally enforced white supremacy. Though Blacks made up the majority of the city’s population, roughly 80% lived below the poverty line.

If an African American tried to vote, they would be forced to pay poll taxes and take a rigged literacy exam. When the 1960’s began, though they made up 57% of Dallas County’s population, barely 2% of eligible Blacks were registered to vote. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously wrote to the New York Times: “This is Selma, Alabama. There are more negroes in jail with me than there are on the voting rolls.”

In 1963, 25-year-old John Lewis arrived in Selma to take a stand against that system.

Lewis was a native of Troy, Alabama, who closely followed the efforts of King and Rosa Parks in Montgomery during the year-long boycott that led to the segregation of the city’s buses. While attending college in Nashville, he helped organized sit-ins and boycotts to fight the city’s segregation laws.

Then, in 1961, he became one of the original Freedom Riders to test the Supreme Court’s decision to integrate interstate bus travel. Lewis and the other Freedom Riders were beaten and assaulted throughout the South. In Montgomery, Lewis was knocked unconscious when his bus was attacked by a white mob. It would not be the last time.

Lewis ascended to Chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and later spoke to a large crowd of civil rights demonstrators in Washington D.C. during the March on Washington. The youngest speaker at the event, Lewis challenged to federal government to not merely take a stand against segregation but to protect Blacks’ right to vote. Unlike other civil rights leaders, Lewis called out the federal government for failing to protect Blacks' right to vote and not enforcing their constitutional rights.

It was this message above all that led him to Selma.

Lewis got right to work, organizing sit-ins and protests in response to the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing that killed four young girls in nearby Birmingham. He also tirelessly worked to get Blacks within the city registered to vote.

The SNCC was constantly harassed by local officials and area Whites. Lewis himself was arrested the first of multiple times during the Selma Campaign on September of 1963. He told TIME Magazine he simply held a sign reading: “One Man, One Vote.” During one event in 1964 where 50 Blacks tried to register to vote, all were arrested before even having the opportunity to apply.

“On October 18, 1963 we had one of the first, what we call "Freedom Day", in Selma,” Lewis remembered in 1973. “For more than eight hundred black people stood in line all day at the county courthouse to register to vote. By the end of the day only five people had passed through that line.”

However, the efforts in Selma were only a part of the SNCC’s effort nationwide, which included the Freedom Summer in Mississippi in 1964. By the end of the year, despite the hard work of SNCC organizers, efforts to register Blacks to vote in Selma were largely ineffective.

In January 1965, the SNCC called on King and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) to be the voice of the Selma Campaign. After all, King had already become one of the most recognizable names in all of America for his leadership during the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the nonviolent protests in Birmingham, which had exploded in a pattern of repressive violence. It was King that had declared “I have a dream…” two years earlier in Washington D.C. While King would come to add support to the campaign and lend his voice and name to it, it would be Lewis and the SNCC organizers who would continue the work to get people registered to vote.

However, the SNCC disagreed with the SCLC’s tactics. The tension between them put Lewis into an awkward position as he also had served on the board of the SCLC since 1962. While they each shared a common goal, the SCLC believed bringing more publicity to the Selma Campaign would help turn the movement around. Meanwhile, the SNCC believed in continuing to gather residents at the courthouse in large groups to register.

“Well, some people felt that, you know, SNCC had been there since 1962 working and organizing and we have a vital local movement going and why, at this [unclear], should an organization like SCLC come in,” Lewis said in 1973. “People in SNCC felt that you stay there and you work and you organize and you bring the community along. That you don't go in and do for the community, but you bring the community to a point where it can do for itself.”

On Feb. 18, 1965, activists organized a night march on the Perry County Jail in Marion, Alabama, about 30 miles from Selma. The marchers were met by Marion police, Perry County deputies and Alabama state troopers, who attacked the unarmed marchers and at least three members of the media covering the march. Among them was Jimmie Lee Jackson, who was beaten with clubs and later shot when trying to defend his family. He died eight days later.

As a response, organizers back in Selma began to plan a march from Selma to Montgomery to draw national attention to the violence against the Black community in Alabama and throughout the South.

Ten days after the events in Marion, a public meeting was held at Zion United Methodist Church in Marion to discuss the Black community’s response to Jackson’s death. There were already whispers of violent retaliation. Instead, James Bevell suggested a march from Selma to Montgomery to demand a response to the killing by Governor George Wallace. The 50-mile march would take place a week later March 7.

The SNCC held a meeting the day before the march was set to begin at its headquarters in Atlanta.

“The SNCC Executive Committee and several people said that we shouldn't march; we shouldn't march from Selma to Montgomery; we shouldn't be a part. A lot of people would get hurt,” Lewis said in 1973. “I took the position that the people in Selma that we had been working with since 1962 wanted to march and that we should march with them. So, the executive committee said, in effect, that we could march as individuals and not as representatives of SNCC.”

Lewis left Atlanta that night for the long drive to Selma. He would not only march but would be on the frontline of the march as the representative of the SNCC, defying the vote that the SNCC would have no part of the march. The marchers, numbering at about 600, gathered at Brown Chapel A. M. E. Church at about 2 p.m. for a prayer before the beginning their march. They marched in silence: No chants, no songs, no small talk.

King was absent, planning to join the march en route to Montgomery. With King in Atlanta, three members of the SCLC drew straws to determine who would represent the organization. It was Rev. Hosea Williams, an activist from Atlanta, drew the short straw. As they marched through downtown Selma and crested the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the marchers got their first glimpse of the line of state troopers and Dallas County deputies, including many local whites that had been deputized specifically for the march. Staring at the line, Williams nervously asked John Lewis if he could swim. Lewis said that he could not while Williams said he could.

“We’re not going to jump,” Lewis replied. “We’re not going to move back. We’re going to move forward.”

As the two lines approached each other, Rev. Hosea Williams asked to speak with John Cloud, the commanding officer at the scene. Cloud refused. The marchers were given two minutes to go back into Selma. The marchers stood in stoic silence. Less than two minutes later, the troopers advanced to the marchers and put on gas masks.

“Well the Troopers – most of them kept saying, ‘Move back, move back, you n*****s, disperse,’ and calling people ‘black b*****s and son of b*****s and things like that,” Lewis testified a week later during a federal investigation.

The troopers and deputies started to hit and beat the marchers with nightsticks as other troopers on horseback threatened to trample the unarmed marchers. Others threw tear gas into the crowd. Chaos erupted.

“They came toward us with nightsticks, beating us, pushing us, trampling us with horses, and releasing the tear gas,” Lewis remembered in an article for TIME Magazine. “I was hit in the head by a state trooper with a nightstick. My legs felt weak under me. Apparently, I fell. I suffered a concussion on the bridge, and I thought I was going to die that day.”

The marchers staggered back to the church where the march began. Lewis, who suffered a fractured skull would say later he did not remember how he made it back to the safety of the church. In all, more than 50 marchers were injured during Bloody Sunday. Lewis and 16 others were hospitalized in the same hospital where Jimmie Lee Jackson had died days earlier.

Also on the scene that day were numerous journalists, both newspaper reporters and television cameramen. Positioned to the side of the road, their cameras captured the brutal attack on the unarmed protesters. That night, ABC interrupted its Sunday night movie to run the images captured in Selma, which had to be flown to New York. The images shocked the nation and had a profound effect on how domestic events are covered even today.

“He had people with bullwhips, with ropes, running through the marchers on horses beating people,” Lewis said in 1973. “But people got together and I think that helped to electrify the black community in Selma and the whole area of Alabama. It had a tremendous impact on the country.”

Though the SNCC was correct in their prediction violence would erupt, the violence that took place in Selma had served its purpose. The SNCC immediately put aside their differences with the SCLC, joining future efforts of the SCLC in Selma. President Lyndon Johnson, who the year before spearheaded the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, promised a bill to enforce the voting rights for all Americans within the week.

King returned to Selma the next day and visited Lewis in the hospital.

“We will make it from Selma to Montgomery, and the Voting Rights Act will be passed,” Lewis remembered King saying.

King organized a second march on March 9. Hundreds of people not involved in the Bloody Sunday march joined the march, which was led by King. As the marcher crested the bridge that second time, King stunned observers by turning around. What many of them did not know was there was an order to prevent the march. King wanted to wait until the federal government.

On March 17, the marchers received permission from a federal judge to proceed with the march. In addition, federal troops were sent in on orders from the White House to protect the marchers during the five-day march.

“I thought it was the finest hour for the civil rights movement to what happened in Selma,” Lewis remembered in 1973. “From the religious community to organized labor, to academic community, just black and white people from throughout this country responding not just through moral and political support but through financial support.”

President Johnson would sign the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in August. The following year, more than 10,000 Black residents of Selma had registered to vote, enough to vote Sheriff Jim Clark out of office. That would have been impossible without the tireless effort and bravery of John Lewis and hundreds of other activists.

John Lewis would move to Georgia and serve 16 terms as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Still, Lewis made frequent trips to Selma to participate in marches across the bridge that helped shaped his destiny. At the time of his death, Lewis was one of the last of the Selma-era civil rights leaders.

The Alabama River still flows beneath the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Highway 80 in Selma. The scene of Bloody Sunday has changed little in 55 years. However, somethings have changed.

That portion of Highway 80 from Mt. Zion Church to the Alabama Capitol building in Montgomery makes up the 54-mile Selma to Montgomery National Scenic Trail. A memorial stands on the south side of the bride while the National Voting Rights Museum is on the north side of the bridge in downtown Selma. However, perhaps the biggest change is the name Edmund Pettus itself, which has changed from a bridge bearing the name of a white supremacist to the most iconic civil rights landmark in America.