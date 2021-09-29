Old Gaston School fire still under investigation, community members responsed

The fire ignited at the school’s gym leading 9 fire units to come and extinguish the blaze according to fire officials.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A vacant East Texas school that once was a place of propensity during the oil boom in the 1930s caught on fire Sunday morning.

The fire ignited at the school’s gym leading nine fire units to come and extinguish the blaze, according to fire officials.

Pastor and owner of the school, Dr. Leland Burkett, and his wife Donna Burkett, live right across the street from the school and were thankfully not home during the time of the fire.

"Just total shock and devastation,” said Burkett. "We appreciate the firemen who helped to put the fire out. We appreciate the law enforcement who has gone their job to have this investigation be solved.”

Leland and his wife have been living in Henderson County for about 20 years and have kept up with the property of the school since then.

“We brought the school over in 2001. Church Fellowship International is our organization and we've done our best to keep the property up as best as we could with the limited funds that we had,” said Burkett.

Luckily parts of the school still stand, continuing to signify the history the school has and still carries.

The Director of the Gaston Museum, Stephanie Osteen, says this school not only signifies history but propensity.

“When the Daisy Bradford #3 was created or fund when they struck oil, this part of the country grow leaps and bounds,” said Osteen. "They with from a four-room school which was combined several community schools to the largest rural school in the world by 1932."

Later, that history was stored in the Gaston Museum.

“This museum is here to tell stories of how life was before the oil boom," Osteen said. "Timber, cotton and farming. And then we share the history of the school, the community, the massive grocery stores, churches, and all that what it did for the community when oil hit."