Remembering Apollo 10: The dress rehearsal that paved the way for mankind's 'giant leap'

In the passing years, Apollo 10’s story has been largely forgotten, overshadowed by the tragedy of Apollo 1, the success of Apollo 8, the realization of the moon's landing with Apollo 11 and the drama of Apollo 13 less than year later.

However, Apollo 10 has its unique place in the story of the Apollo Program.

During their return from the moon, the crew reached a speed of 24,791 miles per hour or 36,360 feet per second. It is the fasted verified speed any manned vehicle has ever traveled. When it reached the far side of the moon, Stafford and Cernan set the record for the farthest distance any two humans traveled from Earth.

Another footnote to the mission was supposedly mysterious music heard by the astronauts during the LM’s time orbiting the moon. At 100:13:02, Cernan reported the noise to Stafford.

“That music even sounds outer-spacy, doesn't it? You hear that? That whistling sound?” Cernan said.

“Did you hear that whistling sound too?” Stafford said.

“Yes. Sounds like – you known, outer-space-type music,” Cernan said.

The astronauts did not make much of the noise and went on with their work. It was mentioned again with Young, who also claimed to hear the noise. However, the crew agreed not to concern themselves with the noise.

According to the Smithsonian Magazine, the noise was likely radio interference. Cernan himself later commented the astronauts did not think twice about the noise.

Also noteworthy is NASA’s response to the Peanuts-themed call signs. Following the mission, NASA required astronauts to choose more formal names for their spacecraft. However, the order was rarely enforced, as the CM for Apollo 16 was named Casper, after Casper the Friendly Ghost.

Stafford, Cernan and Young would all fly again, becoming the only 3-man crew where each crew member would fly on another Apollo mission.

In July of 1969, Thomas Stafford accepted a position as Chief of the Astronaut Office, overseeing astronaut assignments until the end of Apollo 14. In July of 1975, Stafford was commander of the U.S. side of the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project, linking an American and Soviet spacecraft in space for the first time.

Thomas Stafford in flight

NASA

He was promoted to Lt. General, a rank held by the likes of George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant and George Patton. Only three other astronauts achieved that ranking.

Stafford assumed command of the Air Force Flight Test Center in November of 1975 before retiring in 1979. Stafford continued to be a consultant for several years while living at his home in Oklahoma.

General William Shelton awards General Thomas Patten Stafford the General James E. Hill Lifetime Achievement Award

NASA

During his eight hours in the command module while the other astronauts were in the lunar module, John Young became the first person to fly solo in the moon's orbit.

Young remained in the Apollo astronaut program following his return from Apollo 10. In April of 1972, he served as commander of Apollo 16, becoming the ninth person to walk on the surface of the moon.

"The moon is a very nice place," Young said.

John Young aboard Apollo 10

NASA

Young later said he had two vivid memories of what he discovered about being on the moon. One was the eerie silence of the vacuum of space. Second was the taste of their potassium-lace orange juice.

"I haven't eaten this much citrus fruit in 20 years," Young told lunar module pilot Charlie Duke. "But I'll tell you one thing, in another 12 (expletive) days, I ain't ever eatin' anymore."

In 1981, Young commanded the Space Shuttle Columbia on its maiden orbital flight. Two years later, he commanded Columbia again, carrying the first Spacelab module. He is the only person to fly on Gemini, Apollo and Space Shuttle missions.

Young continued to work for NASA until December 31, 2004, when he retired at 74. He lived in El Lago, Texas until his death on January 5, 2018.

Official portrait of John Young

NASA

Gene Cernan turned down the opportunity to be the lunar module pilot of Apollo 16 in favor for the opportunity to command Apollo 17, the last lunar mission, in December of 1972.

"I'd come close in Apollo 10, and now I was actually on the Moon, now I was actually going to step on the surface of the Moon," Cernan said. "Once my footsteps were on the surface of the Moon, nobody, but nobody, could ever take, and to this day can take those footsteps away from me."

The flight set a number of records including the longest time spent on the moon. more than 22 hours. On the lunar rover, Cernan set the unofficial lunar land speed record: 11.2 mph.

Eugene Cernan on the LM during Apollo 10

NASA

In 1976, Cernan retired from the Navy and NASA and went into the private sector. However, Cernan would provide commentary for television audiences across the country during the early Space Shuttle flights.

He spent much of his life continuing to advocate further exploration of space.

He died on January 16, 2017 at 82 in Houston.

Nearly half a century later, Cernan remains the last man to step foot on the moon.

Eugene Cernan salutes the American flag during Apollo 17

NASA

As he prepared to the leave the surface moon's surface, Cernan reflected on the impact of the Apollo Program while looking toward the future of manned spaceflight:

“As I take man's last step from the surface, back home for some time to come – but we believe not too long into the future – I'd like to just (say) what I believe history will record: that America's challenge of today has forged man's destiny of tomorrow. And, as we leave the Moon at Taurus–Littrow, we leave as we came and, God willing, as we shall return, with peace and hope for all mankind.”

