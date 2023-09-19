This Day in History | Billie Jean King vs. Bobby Riggs in the 'Battle of the Sexes'

On this day in 1973, Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in one of the most famous tennis matches ever played.

TEMPLE, Texas — This Day in History, Sept. 20, 1973, saw one of the most famous tennis matches ever played, as Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs faced off in a high-stakes exhibition game that made an impression far outside the court.

1973- Billie Jean King beats Bobby Riggs in the famous "Battle of the Sexes" tennis match at the Houston Astrodome.

29-year-old King defeated 55-year-old Riggs in three straight sets during the exhibition match, which had a winner-takes-all prize of $100,000.

Billie Jean King won a total of 39 singles and doubles Grand Slam championships over her tennis career and became a prominent activist for women's rights and gay rights.

2011- The "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy is repealed, allowing gay servicemembers to serve openly in the U.S. Military.

2001- President George Bush announces a "war on terror" in a speech to Congress and the American public.

1999- "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" premieres.

1984- "The Cosby Show" premieres.

1968- Baseball legend Mickey Mantle hits his 536th and final career home run.

1946- The first Cannes Film Festival begins, after being delayed due to World War II in 1939. Cannes is now one of the biggest annual events in the movie industry.

1519- Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan sets sail from Spain on a quest to circumnavigate the globe. Magellan himself was killed during the voyage, but one of his ships did eventually complete the expedition.

