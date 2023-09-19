This Day in History | Billie Jean King vs. Bobby Riggs in the 'Battle of the Sexes'

TEMPLE, Texas — This Day in History, Sept. 20, 1973, saw one of the most famous tennis matches ever played, as Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs faced off in a high-stakes exhibition game that made an impression far outside the court.
1973- Billie Jean King beats Bobby Riggs in the famous "Battle of the Sexes" tennis match at the Houston Astrodome.
29-year-old King defeated 55-year-old Riggs in three straight sets during the exhibition match, which had a winner-takes-all prize of $100,000.
Billie Jean King won a total of 39 singles and doubles Grand Slam championships over her tennis career and became a prominent activist for women's rights and gay rights.
More events on Sept. 20
2011- The "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy is repealed, allowing gay servicemembers to serve openly in the U.S. Military.
2001- President George Bush announces a "war on terror" in a speech to Congress and the American public.
1999- "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" premieres.
1984- "The Cosby Show" premieres.
1968- Baseball legend Mickey Mantle hits his 536th and final career home run.
1946- The first Cannes Film Festival begins, after being delayed due to World War II in 1939. Cannes is now one of the biggest annual events in the movie industry.
1519- Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan sets sail from Spain on a quest to circumnavigate the globe. Magellan himself was killed during the voyage, but one of his ships did eventually complete the expedition.
