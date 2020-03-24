HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — According to the Hopkins County Emergency Management, there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is working the case.

Hopkins County Emergency Management

Other East Texas counties with confirmed cases include:

Bowie County - 1

Cass County - 1

Morris County - 1

Rusk County - 1

Smith County - 10

Van Zandt County - 1

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, a sudden loss of smell or taste might be an indicator of COVID-19

RELATED: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says a failing economy is worse than coronavirus

RELATED: LIST: Which stores are closing or reducing hours due to the coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: CDC says homemade masks are not protective equipment

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott: Statewide shelter in place 'not appropriate' at this time

RELATED: State employee lied about having coronavirus, Texas DPS says