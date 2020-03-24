HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — According to the Hopkins County Emergency Management, there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is working the case.
Other East Texas counties with confirmed cases include:
- Bowie County - 1
- Cass County - 1
- Morris County - 1
- Rusk County - 1
- Smith County - 10
- Van Zandt County - 1
CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.
