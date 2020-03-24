HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — According to the Hopkins County Emergency Management, there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is working the case.

Post made by Hopkins County Emergency Management
Other East Texas counties with confirmed cases include:

  • Bowie County - 1
  • Cass County - 1
  • Morris County - 1
  • Rusk County - 1
  • Smith County - 10
  • Van Zandt County - 1

