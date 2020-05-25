HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — Hopkins County has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19.

According to Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom, the 2 people are isolated in their homes.

The new cases brings the total to 17 in the county with 6 recoveries.
Robert Newsom
Two new confirmed cases of corona virus reported in Hopkins County bringing the total since March to 17 confirmed cases with 6 recovered. These 2 new cases are reported to be in treatment in an...
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

