HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — Hopkins County has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19.

According to Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom, the 2 people are isolated in their homes.

The new cases brings the total to 17 in the county with 6 recoveries.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

