HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — Hopkins County has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19.
According to Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom, the 2 people are isolated in their homes.
The new cases brings the total to 17 in the county with 6 recoveries.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
