HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — Hopkins County has reported 3 new cases of COVID-19.

According to Hopkins County Emergency Management, the new cases bring the total to 20 in the county.

The county currently has 14 active cases as well as 6 recoveries related to the virus.
Hopkins County, Texas Emergency Management
Hopkins County now has 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19. (14 active and 6 recovered). www.hopkinscountytxcovid-19.com
Facebook

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: TUESDAY, MAY 26: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas surpass 2,500; deaths top 100