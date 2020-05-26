HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — Hopkins County has reported 3 new cases of COVID-19.

According to Hopkins County Emergency Management, the new cases bring the total to 20 in the county.

The county currently has 14 active cases as well as 6 recoveries related to the virus.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

