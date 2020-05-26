HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — Hopkins County has reported 3 new cases of COVID-19.
According to Hopkins County Emergency Management, the new cases bring the total to 20 in the county.
The county currently has 14 active cases as well as 6 recoveries related to the virus.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
