HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services website is reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Houston County.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services website, the new cases bring the total cases to 114 in the county.

Houston county has also had 55 recoveries from the virus.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

