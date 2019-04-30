JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Houston man suspected of causing a 28-vehicle crash that claimed four lives sent his family and supporters a message through his wife, who posted it on social media Monday night.

The man, identified by Lakewood police as Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault but has not yet been formally charged.

On Facebook, Nailan Gonzalez wrote, “after our visit today ... he asked me to publish this under his name.” According to the post, she has not been able to see her husband in person since last Thursday’s crash on I-70 – she’s only been able to talk to him over a jail phone system.

“Mami, please publish this giving thanks on my behalf since I, unfortunately, cannot do it myself,” the post read. “God is with me, this is not fair what they’re doing to me, but I never thought that I’d have a whole world supporting me on the outside.”

Gonzalez referred to her husband differently than police, calling him Rogel Lazaro Aguilera.

According to Lakewood police, Aguilera-Mederos was at the wheel of a tractor-trailer rig hauling lumber when it barreled into a traffic backup at speeds estimated as high as 100 mph. According to an arrest affidavit, he later told police that his brakes failed and that he tried to pass traffic on the shoulder, then swerved back into the travel lanes as he approached another big rig stopped on the shoulder.

The resulting crash killed four men:

Doyle Harrison, 61, of Hudson.

William Bailey, 67, of Arvada.

Miguel Angel Lamas Arrellano, 24, of Denver.

Stanley Politano, 69, of Arvada.

“I never imagined there’d be so many people defending me,” Aguilera-Mederos’ wife wrote in the post. “Right now, my best attorneys have been the people who support me and those who have prayed for me. I yearn for the day that I can get out to give thanks.”

