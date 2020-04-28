HOUSTON — Houston police on Tuesday issued a missing persons bulletin for a man they say left home and hasn’t been seen since.

Kevin Giraldez, 25, was last seen Sunday, April 26. He was wearing a black t-shirt, white shorts and flip flops.

Police say Giraldez has autism and schizophrenia.

He’s described as a Hispanic male with fair complexion. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Call HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840 if you have any information.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna

KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.