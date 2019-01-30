TYLER, Texas — The Tyler-Longview area is second in the nation for flu activity, according to Walgreens' Flu Index.

While the number of flu cases isn't quite as bad as it was in 2018, the statistics are still pretty high.

So how can you protect yourself if someone in your home comes down with the flu?

First, make sure you wash your hands several times a day. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's the number one way to prevent the spreading of germs.

Make sure you keep some disinfectant spray or wipes handy. Clean off anything the sick person came in contact with.

Experts say the flu virus can live on hard surfaces for up to 24 hours. Keep that in mind next time you hit the light switch or reach for the remote.

If you're using disinfectant spray, let it air dry. Don't wipe it off. Also, don't clean with a sponge or cloth towel. These will just hold onto the germs and help spread the virus throughout the house.

Another tip is to keep your trash cans clean. It sounds crazy, but with all those tissues a sick person uses, can get you sick too.

Take the trash out often and of course, wash your hands afterwards. Be sure to clean any trash cans out with bleach or disinfectant spray.

Believe it or not, you can actually catch the flu from someone's breath.

So while you might not need to quarantine your sick family member, it's definitely best to give them a little space while they're not feeling well.

Of course experts say the best way to prevent the flu, is to get vaccinated.