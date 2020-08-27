TIPS: How to prepare for power outages

Aside from stocking up on water, gas, cash and non-perishable food items, how prepared are you if you were to lose electricity in your home for days on end?

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Hurricane Laura is set to make landfall Thursday night. The storm may affect many in East Texas. According to our Chief Meteorologist Joel Barnes, many could be waking up in the dark tomorrow due to the storm's impact. Aside from stocking up on water, gas, cash and non-perishable food items, how prepared are you if you were to lose electricity in your home for days on end?

"Electricity outages are a part of hurricanes, unfortunately," Jen Meyers, Meteorologist, Spokesperson for Oncor, said. She says the company is preparing for the worst.

"We've been monitoring the storm since last week and the meteorologists here at the company," she said. "So we've been closely monitoring not only Laura, but also Marco as well for the past almost a week now. "

Before power is loss, make sure you have fresh batteries on standby. If you have rechargeable batteries, make sure they are fully charged ahead of time. If you have food that will spoil without electricity to keep it cool, consume it as early as possible. Also, shy away from opening the fridge. The less you open its doors the longer cold air will stay inside. You could also stock up on ice packs and cooling cloths to keep you cool after loosing AC. Disconnect propane tanks and all other electricity, now. According to the department of Homeland Security, if all appliances are still plugged in a lightning strike could cause a surge of power through the power lines.

"It's one of those things that you want to do before the storm hits, especially for those who are going to be in the path of this one because it really looks like Laura's gonna be a huge issue, especially for our eastern service territory," Meyers said. "We're talking Tyler, Nacogdoches, these kind of places that we're going to be seeing pretty hefty impacts, not only from heavy rains but also really high winds as well."

Also, make sure your prescriptions are easily identifiable. Keep sturdy shoes next to your bed in case you need to make a fast dash out the door and keep your blinds and curtains closed to retain cool air for as long as you can.