HOUSTON — The Houston police officer who is in a critical fight with COVID-19 is improving, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Detective Ramon “Ray” Cervantes opened his eyes Saturday and was able to follow stimuli and doctor's instructions after spending more than a week in grave condition.

"We are so hopeful," said Chief Acevedo. "Thank you all for your prayers and the ones yet to come."

On Tuesday, the Houston Police Department held a prayer vigil for Detective Cervantes outside HPD Headquarters. Chief Acevedo said Cervantes was on a respirator still fighting for his life, but he was showing signs of slight improvement.

The department also paused for a moment of silence to pray for all the first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Detective Cervantes is a 57-year-old cold case detective. KHOU 11 has interviewed him several times over the years and seen his determination to solve cold cases.

